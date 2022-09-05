CAT 2022 Registration to end soon: Here are some important details for aspirants to know

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 examination registrations will be closed on September 14. Candidates interested to apply for the CAT exam can still apply from the official website-- oniimcat.ac.in. Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will conduct the examination on November 27.
CAT 2022 Exam: Important things to remember
- Students who have written CAT in 2021 cannot apply for MBA admissions in 2022 on the basis of their CAT 2021 scores
- Candidates may or may not secure admission to MBA courses offered by IIMs in spite of appearing for CAT 2022
- There is no limit on the number of attempts allowed for appearing in the CAT examination
- The CAT score makes up for the part of criteria for applying for the MBA courses in various IIMs, for which candidates have to fill out separate application forms
- CAT score is also accepted by other Top MBA colleges in the country, including the different IITs and many University colleges
- CAT application forms can be filled only once by a candidate by using a unique mobile number and email id, no correction would be allowed after the same is completed
- CAT 2022 registrations have to be done online. Candidates who do not complete the registration and pay the fee would not be permitted to appear for the examination.
