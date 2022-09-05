CAT 2022 Registration to end soon: Here are some important details for aspirants to know

CAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 examination registrations will be closed on September 14. Candidates interested to apply for the CAT exam can still apply from the official website-- oniimcat.ac.in. Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will conduct the examination on November 27.

CAT 2022 Exam: Important things to remember

Students who have written CAT in 2021 cannot apply for MBA admissions in 2022 on the basis of their CAT 2021 scores

Candidates may or may not secure admission to MBA courses offered by IIMs in spite of appearing for CAT 2022



There is no limit on the number of attempts allowed for appearing in the CAT examination

The CAT score makes up for the part of criteria for applying for the MBA courses in various IIMs, for which candidates have to fill out separate application forms

CAT score is also accepted by other Top MBA colleges in the country, including the different IITs and many University colleges

CAT application forms can be filled only once by a candidate by using a unique mobile number and email id, no correction would be allowed after the same is completed

CAT 2022 registrations have to be done online. Candidates who do not complete the registration and pay the fee would not be permitted to appear for the examination.

