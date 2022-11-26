CAT 2022: Exam details and last-minute tips to ace exam

CAT 2022 last minute preparation tips | Photo: PTI

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27. CAT is attempted by around 2 lakh candidates every year aiming for admission to top-notch business schools.

Competition in the CAT exam is quite high and so is the difficulty level of the exam. CAT 2022 questions paper will have questions from three sections and each section would be required to be attempted in the prescribed time duration.

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: From exam dates to CBSE marking scheme, check all important details here

CAT 2022: Last-minute tips