CAT 2022: Exam details and last-minute tips to ace exam

CAT 2022 is to be held tomorrow. Here are some tips to score better.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

CAT 2022 last minute preparation tips | Photo: PTI

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27. CAT is attempted by around 2 lakh candidates every year aiming for admission to top-notch business schools.  

Competition in the CAT exam is quite high and so is the difficulty level of the exam. CAT 2022 questions paper will have questions from three sections and each section would be required to be attempted in the prescribed time duration. 

CAT is held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). 

CAT 2022: Last-minute tips

  • With just a day left for the exam, don't focus on last-minute revision. Avoid studying any new topics at the last minute. 
  • Try to solve last year's questions at this hour. Doing so will put you in the mindset of the exam authorities and give you a sense of question pattern. 
  • We often ignore our health prior to vital examinations, but it is very important to eat healthily and take proper rest so you can appear for the exam well-rested. 
  • Attempt the familiar questions first and then try out the difficult ones. 
