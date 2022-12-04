Search icon
CAT 2022 Answer Key: Last date TODAY to raise objection on iimcat.ac.in, details here

The CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

File photo

Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 Answer Key was released on December 1 by IIM Bangalore, and objections were invited against it. Candidates have the option to object to the provisional answer key. The deadline to raise objections is today (December 4) at 5 PM. 

The CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27, 2022. The response tab and objection form is available from December 1, 2022 to December 4, 2022. Candidates have until December 4, 2022, to object to the provisional CAT 2022 answer key. The official notification released on the IIM CAT website states, "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11.00 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5:00 PM on 04th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration."

CAT 2022 was held in three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

CAT 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website--iimcat.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the CAT 2022 login
  • A new login window would open
  • Key in your username and password
  • Submit details and access the answer key
  • Take a printout of the CAT 2022 answer key PDF for future reference

