CAT admit card 2022: Check date, time, official website, steps to download here

CAT admit card 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card is expected to be released on October 27 at the official website -- iimcat.ac.in. Concerned candidates will be have to login to the official website with credentials including their application numbers and dates of birth to download the admit card. The CAT 2022 will be conducted online on November 27.

The CAT 2022 admit cards will carry all candidates’ details including application numbers, roll numbers, exam centres and reporting and exam time. Candidates must carry CAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with valid ID proof while appearing for the CAT exam 2022.

Read: IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 registrations to begin soon at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check details

CAT Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

Click on the CAT 2022 admit card designated link

On the next window, insert the login credentials as required

Submit and download the CAT 2022 admit card.

CAT 2022 question paper will have three sessions -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will have to solve each section within 40 minutes. Applicants taking the CAT 2022 exam will not be able to switch from one section to another while solving the questions.

CAT scores are used for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country.