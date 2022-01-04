CAT 2021 results declared at iimcat.ac.in - Steps to check results

The results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 was announced on Monday (January 3, 2022) on the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in.

CAT Convener Prof. MP Ram Mohan said that nine candidates have scored 100 percentiles. Of them, 7 are from an engineering background.

While four of the top scorers are from Maharashtra, two are from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal.

Also, as many as 19 candidates secured 99.99 percentiles. Out of these, 16 are from an engineering background. Mohan said that 19 students, 18 males and one female, scored 99.98 percentiles.

IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2021 scores. 88 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2021 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.

Steps to check Common Admission Test (CAT) Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2:On the home page, click on login to download CAT 2021 Score Card.

Step 3: On the window that opens, enter your 'User ID' and 'password' to access your account and check the CAT 2021 result.

Step 4: The CAT is required to get admission into various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of different IIMs across India. CAT scores can also be used by listed non-IIM member institutions for admission into the MBA programme.