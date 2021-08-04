CAT 2021 registration starts today: Check eligibility, application process, other details

The registration for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will begin at 10 am today, August 4. The last date to apply for the exam is September 15 while the computer-based test will be held on November 28. Students can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.

The registration fee for the general category is Rs 2200 while for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, it is Rs 1100.

The exam, which will be conducted in three sessions, is done for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The organising institute this year for CAT 2021 is IIM Ahmedabad, which will start the registrations for CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 will be conducted in test centres across 158 cities and candidates will be able to select six test cities in order of their preference.

Eligibility

Those with a bachelor's degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA are eligible to register for CAT 2021. Candidates in the final year of their bachelor's awaiting their results can also apply for CAT 2021. The minimum required marks for SC, ST, and PWD students is 45 percent.

Admissions

Through CAT exams, students can be admitted to postgraduate and management courses at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur.