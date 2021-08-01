CAT 2021 exam date announced, application begins from August 4 - Check eligibility, application process, other details

Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) dates have been announced. Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be conducting the computer-based CAT 2021 on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. This year the organising institute for CAT 2021 is IIM Ahmedabad. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.

The registration for CAT 2021 will begin from August 4, the last date to apply is September 15. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to selectany six test cities in order of their preference. The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is Rs 1100 and for other categories, it is Rs 2200.

Important Dates

Registration opens: August 04, 2021 (10:00 am)

Registration closes: September 15, 2021 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: October 27 – November 28, 2021

Test date: November 28, 2021

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2022