CAT 2019: From registration date to admit card- here's all you need to know

The official notification for CAT 2019 has been released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode on its official website- iimcat.ac.in. The registration will begin from August 7th at iimcat.ac.in and will end by September 18. Interested student can submit the application before 5 pm on September 18.

The examination to get admission in India's leading B-schools will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities.

The admit card for the entrance exam will be available from 5 pm on October 23.

The result is expected to be declared in the second week of January 2020.

The duration of the examination will be of 189 minutes and the paper will be divided into three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability, as per the notification released by IIM Kozhikode

The CAT exam is pre-requisite for admission to the 20 IIM institutions. CAT score is also accepted by many other institutions for their admission purpose.