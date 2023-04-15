Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CAPF Constable recruitment exam to be held in 13 regional languages from January 2024

The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 1, 2024 onwards, mentioned an MHA statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

CAPF Constable recruitment exam to be held in 13 regional languages from January 2024
File photo

In a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced to conduct Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 1, 2024 onwards, mentioned an MHA statement. In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue and regional language and improve their selection prospects.

The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give impetus to the participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages. Constable GD is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country.

States and Union Territory governments are expected to launch wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country, said the MHA.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is fully committed to encourage use and development of regional languages," added the MHA statement. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.