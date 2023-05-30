Candidate uses ChatGPT to cheat in state civil services exam

TPSC aspirant uses ChatGPT to cheat in exam| Photo: Reuters

Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPC) cheated in the exam using ChatGPT. This was a first-of-its-kind case in the country. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that one of the suspects used ChatGPT to access the question paper for TPSC and obtain answers to the questions. The aspirant further communicated the solutions to the candidates using Bluetooth headphones during the exam.

After detaining Poola Ramesh, a divisional engineer of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited in Peddapalli, the SIT learned of the shocking circumstances.

Ramesh, the suspect reportedly used ChatGPT to get solutions for two questions after gaining access to stolen question papers from at least three exams. Various media reports suggest that Ramesh devised a complex scheme to provide seven students taking two exams on January 22 and February 26. All seven were asked to put Bluetooth tiny earpieces in their ear canals by him.

Ten minutes after the exam began, a principal at the testing location reportedly took pictures of the question sheets and forwarded them to Ramesh. Ramesh utilised ChatGPT to find the right answers and passed them on to the candidates while he was seated with four of his colleagues at a different location. Allegedly, each of the seven had promised to pay Rs 40 lakh for the assistance in passing. Further investigation in the matter is being carried out in SIT.

The TPSC exam was conducted to hire eligible candidates for the post of assistant executive engineers (AEE) and divisional accounts officers (DAO).