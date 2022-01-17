CancelBoardExam2022: Students demand CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams cancellation amid Covid-19 surge

Several candidates are demanding to cancel the 10th, 12th exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, several students across the country are demanding that the central, state board exams should get cancelled. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the exam schedule of CBSE term 2.

The CBSE Board and the Union Ministry of Education are all set to conduct Term 2 of the 10th and 12th board examinations, the first phase exams were held in November-December, 2021 and the second phase is scheduled to be conducted in March-April.

According to an IANS report, the chances of the second term of the board examination getting cancelled this year are very slim, as health experts had earlier mentioned that the third wave is under control.

However, students who decide to skip the exams will be graded on the basis of their first term’s test results.

Taking to twitter, many students are demanding to cancel the 10th, 12th exams due rise in Covid-19 cases. Students are posting tweets with hashtags #cancelboardpariksha, #CancelBoardExam2022, #BoardExam.

The CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Examinations 2022 can be checked online on the official website. The sample papers share the pattern of the question papers and also give a fair idea of the type of choices that would be given. The official sample papers and the marking scheme or answers are also provided.

CBSE is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results soon. CBSE was expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result by the end of this week. However, no official date has been announced yet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Examinations 2022 on cbseacademic.nic.in.