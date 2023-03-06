Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Last date today to for Chief Digital Officer, other posts, check eligibility, pay scale

File photo

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Canara Bank to conclude the recruitment process today (March 6) for Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website canarabank.com.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Opening date for submission of application: February: 15, 2023

Closing date for submission of application: March 6, 2023

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO): 1 post

Chief Digital Officer (CDO): 1 post

Chief Technology Officer (CTO): 1 post

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria:

Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO): Candidate must have done Graduation/Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from the Global Association of Risk Professionals

Candidate must have done Graduation/Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from the Global Association of Risk Professionals Chief Digital Officer (CDO): Candidate must have done B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ other related fields or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.

Candidate must have done B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ other related fields or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution. Chief Technology Officer (CTO): Candidate must be an Engineering Graduate (B.E/ B.Tech) in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ other related fields or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/ Institution

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Selection Process: The selection is proposed to be undertaken on the basis of screening/shortlisting and interview/interaction.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: How to Apply: Candidates are required to apply online through the Bank’s official website www.canarabank.com - Career - Recruitment - RP 1/2023 - ENGAGEMENT OF GCRO, CDO, AND CTO. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Notification