Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Last date today to for Chief Digital Officer, other posts, check eligibility, pay scale

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Canara Bank to conclude the recruitment process today (March 6) for Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website canarabank.com.
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Important dates
- Opening date for submission of application: February: 15, 2023
- Closing date for submission of application: March 6, 2023
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
- Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO): 1 post
- Chief Digital Officer (CDO): 1 post
- Chief Technology Officer (CTO): 1 post
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria:
- Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO): Candidate must have done Graduation/Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from the Global Association of Risk Professionals
- Chief Digital Officer (CDO): Candidate must have done B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ other related fields or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.
- Chief Technology Officer (CTO): Candidate must be an Engineering Graduate (B.E/ B.Tech) in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ other related fields or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/ Institution
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Selection Process: The selection is proposed to be undertaken on the basis of screening/shortlisting and interview/interaction.
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: How to Apply: Candidates are required to apply online through the Bank’s official website www.canarabank.com - Career - Recruitment - RP 1/2023 - ENGAGEMENT OF GCRO, CDO, AND CTO. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Notification