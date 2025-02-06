However, a question that often arises is that if the officers can change their cadres after marriage. Let's discover the answer.

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is no easy feat. However, millions of aspirants appear for it every year, carrying dreams to join the realms of administration.

Even after clearing the examination, one has to undergo rigorous training at one's respective institute. Once the training is complete, the officers are allocated to various cadres across the country, depending on multiple factors such as the need for service or vacancy.

What are the rules?

It's rare for an IAS/IPS officer to be appointed in their home cadres, as the allocations are based on the need for service and merit. It is no secret that mostly, IAS/IPS officers find a partner within their field. And therefore, the rules have been made flexible so that they can change their cadres after marriage to be with their spouses.

As per rules, officers are required to apply for a cadre change. However, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the government. In addition, officers must fulfil certain critera to be transferred to their spouse's cadre.

At first, the required cadre must be able to accomodate the officer. In cases where niether of the cadres of the IAS officer and their spouse is able to accomodate one of them, the government may consider a third posting, i.e., change in both of their cadres altogether.

Pertinent to note that cadre transfers are only possible when both of the individuals are IAS officers. In case where an IAS officer marries a central/state/PSU employee, they are not eligible for such transfers.