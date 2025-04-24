Around 1656 students of various courses of this college registered for campus placement. However, only 1025 students got job offers.

Getting a high-paying job is a dream for many. Most students of IIT and IIM colleges often get such packages in their college placements. They get job offers from many prestigious companies in India and abroad. Now, 48 students of IIT Dhanbad have secured Rs 60 lakh salary packages in recent campus placements. Another student from IIT Dhanbad got an annual package of Rs 1.22 crore, according to a Live Hindustan report. Moreover, three students in NIT Jamshedpur have received a package of Rs 82 lakh, the report added.

Around 1656 students of various courses of the 2024-2025 batch of IIT ISM Dhanbad registered for campus placement. However, only 1025 students got job offers, and 985 students accepted the job offer, the report added. Similarly, according to the placement report of NIT Jamshedpur, for the year 2024-25, more than 260 companies visited the campus, resulting in a total of 725 job offers to students of various branches.

Moreover, 27 students have received a package of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, while 58 students received a package of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per annum. The average pay package has been received by 17.69 students. 291 students received the lowest annual package of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. However, Mineral and Metallurgy Engineering student Sourav Shakti has received a pay package of Rs 1.22 crore per annum. This is reportedly the highest package of the institute so far.

In the case of NIT Jamshedpur, the placement process is in its final stage. The highest package given during placement was Rs 82 lakh per annum. The whopping package was given to students of three different branches. The average package of the institute was recorded at Rs 12.63 lakh per annum. Whereas, the median package was recorded at Rs 11 lakh per annum.

