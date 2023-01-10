CA Result 2022 Toppers: Harsh Choudhary tops CA Final, Diksha Goyal tops CA Inter, check full list

File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the CA Result 2022 for the CA Final and CA Inter Exam 2022. The exam was held in November 2022. Candidates can download the result from the official website - www.icai.org and www.icai.nic.in.

The CA Final Result 2022 was topped by Harsh Choudhary and the CA Inter Result 2022 was topped by Diksha Goyal for the November exam and secured All India Rank 1. Candidates will have to score at least 40% marks in each paper of CA and an overall aggregate of 50%.

The official notice reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. “It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."

CA Final Result Toppers List

Harsh Choudhary

Score: 618

Rank: 1

Shikha Jain

Score: 617

Rank: 2

Ramyashree

Score: 617

Rank: 2

Mansi Agarwal

Score: 613

Rank: 3

CA Inter Result 2022 Topper List

Diksha Goyal

Score: 693

Rank: 1

Tulika Jalan

Score: 677

Rank: 2

Saksham Jain

Score: 672

Rank: 3

ICAI conducted the CA Final and Intermediate Exam from November 1, 2022, till November 17, 2022. The Group I Inter Exams were held from November 2 to November 9 while Group II Inter Exams were held from November 11 to November 12. CA Final Exam for Group I was held from November 1 to November 7 and Group II was conducted from November 10 to November 16.