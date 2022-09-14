ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December exam registration begins today at icai.org: Check all important details here

ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 registration | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December exam application process has started today at the official website-- icai.org. Candidates willing to appear for the CA Foundation December exam can apply on or before October 4.

Applicants must note that an application fee of Rs 1,500 will be charged at the time of ICAI CA December exam registration. Candidates from Bhutan and Kathmandu are required to pay Rs 2,200. However, for overseas candidates, the application fee is USD 325.

ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website – icai.org

On the homepage click on the portal section and then on the self-service portal

Register with the required details and login

Fill out ICAI CA December Exam 2022 online application form and then click on submit

Download and keep a printout of the application form for further reference.

CA Foundation 2022 exam is scheduled for December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The CA December 2022 exam has a total of four papers- Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4. The paper Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm. And Paper 3 and Paper 4 for two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm.

