CA Foundation Exam 2022 Admit Card released at icaiexam.icai.org, get direct link here

File photo

The CA Foundation admit card for the June session has been released today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). CA Foundation exam admit card can be downloaded through the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. CA Foundation June 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

CA Foundation exam 2022 will be held in two shifts; 2.00 to 5.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM for different papers. The candidates will get 15 minutes additional time to read the question paper.

CA Foundation Exam 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Go to the official website- icaiexam.icai.org On the homepage, click on CA Foundation admit card link Enter your details - user id and password CA Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen Download ICAI CA admit card 2022, take a print out for further references.

CA Foundation exam will be conducted in New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The exam will also be conducted in overseas centres in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait and Muscat.