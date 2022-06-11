ICAI CA 2022: Foundation admit card released, see all important details here

ICAI has released the CA admit card for 2022 exam.

The foundation admit card for the ICAI CA exam 2022 has been released on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India--icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can now download their ICAI CA admit card 2022. The Chartered Accountant exam is going to start on June 24 and it will end on June 30, 2022.

The ICAI Foundation exam 2022 will be held in two shifts. Papers 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and Papers 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

An extra reading time of 15 minutes will be granted to the candidates.



ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

Click on CA Foundation download admit card link

Use log-in credentials- user id and password

CA admit card 2022 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for further references.



CA Foundation exam will be held in New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The overseas centres are Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait and Muscat.

