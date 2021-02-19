Headlines

CA Exams 2021: ICAI releases schedule of Intermediate, Final papers, check details

According to the schedule, the CA Intermediate exams are going to start on May 22 and the CA Final exams are going to be held from May 21 onward.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 02:40 PM IST

In big news for those appearing for Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams this year, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday (February 19) came out with the datesheet of the CA Intermediate and Final exams. The candidates can now check the schedule of the same on the official website of the ICAI (icai.org).

According to the schedule, the CA intermediate exams are going to start on May 22 and the CA final exams are going to be held from May 21 onward.

Under the new scheme, the CA Intermediate exams 2021 are scheduled for May 22, 24, 27, and 29 for group-I, and group-II exams are going to be held on May 31, June 2, 4, and 6. As for the old scheme, the intermediate exams for CA group-I will be conducted on May 22, 24, 27, and 29, and for group-II on May 31, June 2, and 4.

As for the CA Final exams 2021, they will be held on May 21, 23, 25, and 28 for the group-I and they are scheduled on May 30, June 1, 3, and 5 for the group-II under the old scheme. Under the new scheme, the CA Final exams are scheduled for group-I on May 21, 23, 25, and 28, and for group-II on May 30, June 1, 3, and 5.

The candidates can fill their form and submit their examination fees online using different digital modes of payment like Visa and Master debit or credit cards, Rupay Card, Net Banking, and Bhim UPI. They can fill the forms to appear for the CA Final and Intermediate exams from March 31 to April 13 on icaiexam.icai.org.

The students should note that the ICAI has not scheduled any exam on May 26 as it is a compulsory central government holiday on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima.

