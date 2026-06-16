FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US-Iran Peace Deal leaves nuclear programme unresolved, what happens to enriched Uranium and nuclear weapons?

US-Iran Deal silent on nuclear issue, what happens to enriched uranium, weapons?

When will Neymar return? Brazil star faces race against time after fresh injury setback

When will Neymar return? Brazil star faces race against time after fresh injury

Why did Raj Nidimoru refuse to say 'I love you' to wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Maa Inti Bangaram event?

Why did Raj Nidimoru refuse to say 'I love you' to wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

Bundelkhand University declares UP BEd JEE result 2026: Here's how to check yours

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their scorecards, ranks, and other key details on the official website bujhansi.co.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam will next be required to appear for the counselling process for admissions to B.Ed colleges across the state.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Bundelkhand University declares UP BEd JEE result 2026: Here's how to check yours
The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam was conducted on May 31, 2026 at centres across UP (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bundelkhand University Jhansi has released the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) results for the 2026-28 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their scorecards, ranks, and other key details on the official website bujhansi.co.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam will next be required to appear for the counselling process for admissions to B.Ed colleges across the state.

Follow these steps to download your UP B.Ed JEE result
Firstly, visit the official website of Bundelkhand University Jhansi -- bujhansi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'UP B.Ed JEE Result 2026' link.
Then enter your registration number and password.
After logging in, your result will be displayed on the screen.
You can download a PDF copy of your result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify that all the details mentioned in their result such as name, roll number, and category are correct. In case any discrepancy is found, candidates should immediately contact the examination authority. Candidates are also advised to rely only on the official Bundelkhand University website and avoid fake websites and links. 

The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam was conducted on May 31, 2026 at centres across the state. The exam is the gateway for admission to government and private B.Ed colleges in Uttar Pradesh. More than 4,44,000 candidates had registered for the exam, of which nearly 4,00,000 appeared. The university is now expected to shortly announce the counselling schedule. During counselling, candidates will get a chance to choose their preferred colleges. Thereafter, seat allocation will be done based on the candidates' rank, category, and the availability of seats.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran Peace Deal leaves nuclear programme unresolved, what happens to enriched Uranium and nuclear weapons?
US-Iran Deal silent on nuclear issue, what happens to enriched uranium, weapons?
When will Neymar return? Brazil star faces race against time after fresh injury setback
When will Neymar return? Brazil star faces race against time after fresh injury
Why did Raj Nidimoru refuse to say 'I love you' to wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Maa Inti Bangaram event?
Why did Raj Nidimoru refuse to say 'I love you' to wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu
UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: What's next for qualified candidates? Check step-by-step guide and previous years' cutoffs
UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: What's next for qualified candidates?
Alliance: Kunal Kemmu to make debut as reality show host, Prime Video series to start streaming daily from this date
Alliance: Kunal Kemmu to make debut as reality show host in Prime Video series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement