Bundelkhand University declares UP BEd JEE result 2026: Here's how to check yours

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their scorecards, ranks, and other key details on the official website bujhansi.co.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam will next be required to appear for the counselling process for admissions to B.Ed colleges across the state.

Bundelkhand University Jhansi has released the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) results for the 2026-28 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their scorecards, ranks, and other key details on the official website bujhansi.co.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam will next be required to appear for the counselling process for admissions to B.Ed colleges across the state.

Follow these steps to download your UP B.Ed JEE result

Firstly, visit the official website of Bundelkhand University Jhansi -- bujhansi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'UP B.Ed JEE Result 2026' link.

Then enter your registration number and password.

After logging in, your result will be displayed on the screen.

You can download a PDF copy of your result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify that all the details mentioned in their result such as name, roll number, and category are correct. In case any discrepancy is found, candidates should immediately contact the examination authority. Candidates are also advised to rely only on the official Bundelkhand University website and avoid fake websites and links.

The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam was conducted on May 31, 2026 at centres across the state. The exam is the gateway for admission to government and private B.Ed colleges in Uttar Pradesh. More than 4,44,000 candidates had registered for the exam, of which nearly 4,00,000 appeared. The university is now expected to shortly announce the counselling schedule. During counselling, candidates will get a chance to choose their preferred colleges. Thereafter, seat allocation will be done based on the candidates' rank, category, and the availability of seats.