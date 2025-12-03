Bumper placements: This IIT sets new record with over 600 job offers on 1st day, check details

According to an RTI filed by The Indian Express, 19 of the total 23 IITs across the country show that three-fourths of them have seen a rise in the percentage of students placed in the 2024-2025 academic year compared to the previous year.

The placement season at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India is on. And IIT-Kanpur is already setting new records. Students at the top institute in Uttar Pradesh received as many as 672 job offers on Monday (December 1) -- reportedly the highest tally in a single day till date. With this, IIT-Kanpur has registered a 16 percent increase in Day-1 placements compared to the last academic year 2024-2025. And with some results still awaited, the count is expected to surge further.

Reportedly, the numbers include pre-placement offers (PPOs), marking a major 20 percent rise in placements as compared to the previous season. According to an official statement, PPOs played a major role with 253 offers recorded, reflecting a 27 percent increase from the last year. IIT officials said the steady jump in PPOs indicates stronger industry engagement and better internship-to-job conversions. Nine students also reportedly secured overseas offers.

This placement season, more than 250 companies have shown interest in hiring IITK students, including top firms such as Accenture, BlackRock, HSBC, SAP, Airbus, PwC, Navi, Qualcomm, and Deutsche Bank. According to an RTI filed by The Indian Express, 19 of the total 23 IITs across the country show that three-fourths of them have seen a rise in the percentage of students placed in the 2024-2025 academic year compared to the previous year.