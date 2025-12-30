FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge

IIT-D also witnessed growing interest from companies around the world. As per the official statement, students received "more than 35 international offers from prestigious organizations across multiple global regions," including Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the UAE.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge
Students also received dozens of international offers from prestigious organisations.
    Students at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) have secured 1,275 job offers -- including dozens of international opportunities -- by December this year even as the 2025-2026 placement season continues. According to a statement issued by the top institute, over 1,140 students secured campus placements, while more than 300 pre-placement offers (PPOs) have been made -- marking a significant 33 percent surge from last academic year.

    Besides placements in India, IIT-D also witnessed growing interest from companies around the world. As per the official statement, students received "more than 35 international offers from prestigious organizations across multiple global regions," including Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United Kingdom. Recruiters who have made big on-campus offers this year include Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Amazon, American Express, Barclays, Deutsche India, EY GDS, EY Parthenon, Google, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Qualcomm and Wells Fargo International Solutions, among others.

    IIT-D said that recruitment activity is expected to continue picking up in the coming months. "OCS (Office of Career Services) continues to strengthen collaborations with diverse set of recruiters and job roles and expect more companies to recruit in the upcoming phase of the placement season to support our students’ job aspirations," Prof. Suresh Neelakantan said, according to The Indian Express. Reflecting on the recruitment season so far, Prof. Naresh V Datla said: "IIT Delhi has witnessed a strong and encouraging placement season this year. The consistent performance of our students reflects their academic rigor, adaptability, and readiness for industry challenges." He added: "We thank our recruiting partners for their continued trust and congratulate our students."

