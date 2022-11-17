Online love gone awry: As Aaftab-Shraddha's 'Bumble' love sends jitters, know how to stay safe on dating apps

Sraddha Walkar's brutal murder by partner found through Bumble, see how to be safe on dating apps | Photo: PTI

The brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar by her 28 years old live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala has left the entire country in shock and horrified. The victim, Shradha Poonawala and the accused, Aftab Poonawala apparently met on the online dating application, Bumble and have been together since 2018.

Dating apps like Bumble and Tinder have made it easier for people to meet each other. As a result, these online dating apps have become widely popular among the youth.

Read: ‘Get married before live-in’: Union minister’s remarks on Shraddha Walkar murder case spark controversy

Safety measures to follow on dating apps: