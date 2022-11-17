Online love gone awry: As Aaftab-Shraddha's 'Bumble' love sends jitters, know how to stay safe on dating apps

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
The brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar by her 28 years old live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala has left the entire country in shock and horrified. The victim, Shradha Poonawala and the accused, Aftab Poonawala apparently met on the online dating application, Bumble and have been together since 2018.
Dating apps like Bumble and Tinder have made it easier for people to meet each other. As a result, these online dating apps have become widely popular among the youth.
Safety measures to follow on dating apps:
- Do not link your Instagram or other social media accounts to your dating application to prevent the flow of extra personal information.
- Do not share your phone number or messaging application handle until you are sure of the person. It is better to stick to the app's built-in messaging system.
- For your profile picture, choose a photo that does not reveal either your address or any such confidential information about you.
- Always be careful and cautious of what you share about yourself and the other person. Because sharing too many details with a stranger can put you in danger.
- It is only natural to set up a meeting with a person you are talking to always try to schedule these meetings in public places where you are surrounded by other people.
- Always inform someone of your whereabouts.