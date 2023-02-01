Budget 2023 likely to bring good news for medical aspirants, details inside

File Photo | Representational

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce Union Budget 2023-24 at 11 am on Wednesday, February 1. In what will come as a massive boost for medical aspirants, the budget is expected to focus on increasing medical and nursing colleges, sources were quoted as saying on budget eve.

The budget may also introduce the HPV vaccine in the National Immunisation Program. Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) coverage could also be enhanced. Several other proposals have also been floated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which also may feature in the budget, the sources added.

MBBS aspirants will have better chances of landing a seat through NEET with the government expected to focus on increasing medical and nursing colleges. There is also an expectation that “health-seeking behaviour” may be incentivised through tax slab changes, health infrastructure enhancement and investments in R&D.

Currently, there are nearly 92,000 MBBS seats for medical aspirants in the country in 612 medical colleges, as reported. Out of these, around 48,000 are government seats while 44,000 are seats in private medical colleges.

(Inputs from ANI)