BTech courses in DDU Gorakhpur: Applications for JEE Main exams open, last day to apply is..., know full details

Online applications for admission in BTech courses at Deen Dayal Upadhayay University, Gorakhpur, through JEE Main quota will remain open till July 18. Applications have been invited for 122 seats.

This year the JEE Main entrance exam for BTech courses in DDU, Gorakhpur will be held on July 18.

Online applications for admission in BTech courses at Deen Dayal Upadhayay University, Gorakhpur, through JEE Main quota will remain open till July 18. Counseling will be provided for 122 seats to be filled based on merit. Those who are eligible are requested to apply through the official admission portal of the university (www.dduguadmission.in). According to Prof. Harsh Kumar Sinha, Director of Admission Cell, the university directly invites applications for 50% of BTech seats.

What is the last day to apply for JEE Main entrance

Entrance exams for these seats are conducted every year, and this year the exams will be held on July 18. Out of the rest of the 50% seats, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) conducts counseling which is state sponsored to fill 30% seats, and the remaining 20% seats are filled by candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main exam. Applications for this category are open from Thursday, July 10.

These 122 seats consist of all branches of BTech: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.