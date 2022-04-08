BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited applications for the Third Graduate Level Combined (CGL) competitive exam 2022. The applications are being invited for the posts of Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, and Data Entry Operator Grade C.

A total of 2,187 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - bssc.bihar.gov.in. The online registration process and payment of the examination fee shall be available from April 14, 2022. May 17, 2022, is the last date to apply for the posts.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognised university in India.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

21 to 37 years of age as of August 1, 2021

Women belonging to the unreserved category: 3 years relaxation in upper age limit

The backward and most backward classes: 3 years of relaxation

SC/SC candidates: 5 years of relaxation.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process includes a Preliminary examination and the main examination. The preliminary examination comprises objective-type questions. In the final stage, counselling/document proof will be conducted.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Examination fee

Male candidates of General category/ Backward Class/ Most Backward class - Rs 540.

SC/ST (permanent resident of Bihar) - Rs 135.

Women of all sections (Permanent Bihar residents) - Rs 135

All classes from outside Bihar - Rs 540.