BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Notification: Apply for 2187 posts, check pay scale, eligibility, selection process

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is inviting applications for Secretariat Assistant, Project Assistant, Malaria Inspector, DEO and Auditor posts through 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (2187 Vacancy). The last date to apply is May 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022

No. of Vacancy: 2187

Pay Scale: Level-05, 06, 07

BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment 2022: Posts wise details

Secretariat Assistant: 1360 posts

Planning Assistant: 125 posts

Malaria Inspector: 74 posts

Data Entry Operator Grade-C: 2 posts

Auditor: 626 posts

BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

Unreserved: 855

BC: 283

EBC: 439

SC: 335

ST: 05

BC (Women): 69

EWS: 201

Total: 2187

BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Secretariat Assistant & Project Assistant: Candidate must be a Graduate from Any Recognized University in India.

Malaria Inspector: Candidate must be a Graduate with Science from recognized University.

DEO: Candidate must be a Graduate with PGDCA/BCA/B.Sc. (IT).

Auditor: Candidate must be a Graduate with Mathematics Subjects OR Graduate in Commerce.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

For GEN/BC/ EBC/EWS: 540/-

For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 135/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BSSC website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: April 14, 2022

Last date for online application registration: May 17, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 17, 2022

Date of Written Exam: to notifies soon

BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Main Written Exam.