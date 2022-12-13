BSSC CGL 2022 Admit Card released at bssc.bihar.gov.in, check steps to download

File Photo

The BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have registered for the BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 exam can download the admit cards from the official website - www.bssc.bihar.gov.in or www.onlinebssc.com.

Reports earlier stated that the admit card download link is showing an error and the authorities will inform the candidates once the link is active again.

BSSC CGL 2022 Exam Date

The BSSC CGL 2022 Exam is all set to be conducted on 23 and 24 December 2022. To download the admit card, the candidate will have to log in to the official portal. Candidates would require their registration number and date of birth/password to access the admit card. The exam will be held in two shifts on 23 December and in a single shift on 24 December.

BSSC CGL 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.onlinebssc.com

Step 2: Click on the "Admit card download link for 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth/password to log in.

Step 4: Now, your BSSC CGL 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the same and take a printout for future use.

Candidates must carry their BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 to the examination center on the day of the exam or they won't be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear for the exam.