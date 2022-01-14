BSNL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Apprentice posts at mhrdnats.gov.in – Check stipend, last date

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is inviting applications for 10 Diploma apprentices. The last date to apply is January 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, mhrdnats.gov.in.

BSNL Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Diploma Apprentice

Dehradun: 04

Haridwar: 03

Nainital: 03

Monthly Stipend: 8000/- per month per apprentice.

BSNL Diploma Apprentice Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Diploma course in Engineering/ Technology field (Telecommunications/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Radio/ Computer/ Instrumentation/ Information Technology) recognized by AICTE or GOI.

Previous training/ experience: Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973, and/or having one year or more experience are not eligible to apply.

Age Limit: 25 Years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website mhrdnats.gov.in before January 20, 2022.

Last date for online application submission: January 20, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in their diploma.

BSNL Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: portal.mhrdnats.gov.in