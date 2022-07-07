BSNL Recruitment 2022 Bhopal circle: Apply for 55 posts at mhrdnats.gov.in, know eligibility, pay scale

File photo

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bhopal Circle is inviting applications for 55 Graduate and Diploma Apprentice under Apprentice act 1961. The last date to apply is July 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, mhrdnats.gov.in.

BSNL Bhopal Apprentice Recruitment 2022 - Vacancy details

Post: Graduate Apprentice & Diploma Apprentice

Total post: 55

Pay Scale: 8,000/- (Per Month) for Diploma Apprentice; 9000/- (Per Month) for Graduate Apprentice

BSNL Bhopal Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Pass Graduate Course (Technical -Non-Technical) OR Diploma course in Engineering/Technology field recognized by AICTE or GOI.

Age Limit: 25 Years

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through mhrdnats.gov.in

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: July 23, 2022

BSNL Bhopal Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on merit of final percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in their Graduate course and Diploma course. the shortlisted candidates will be informed for document verification and joining through e-mail agmhrmp@gmail.com to their registered e-mail ID.

BSNL Bhopal Apprentice Recruitment 2022 notification: portal.mhrdnats.gov.in