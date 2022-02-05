BSF Recruitment 2022: 2788 Constable posts announced, salary up to Rs 69,000 - Eligibility, Important dates

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for the posts of Constable (Tradesmen) for both male and female candidates.

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of BSF - bsf.gov.in. Notably, the date to apply for these posts is March 1.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also apply through these websites:

- https://rectt.bsf.gov.in

- https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/static/bsf/pdf/Constable%20(Tradesman)%20BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) is looking to recruit a minimum of 2788 posts under this hiring process.

Important Dates for recruitment:

- Starting date to apply online – January 15, 2022

- Last date to apply online - March 1, 2022

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates should be class 10 pass with 2 years of years experience or 1-year Diploma in ITI from Vocational Institute.

Candidates applying for this position should be between 18 to 23 years. The receivable salary for this position is set between Rs 21,700 - 69,100.