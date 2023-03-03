BSF Phase 1 result for Head Constable, ASI posts declared at bsf.gov.in, get direct link here

Border Security Force (BSF) Phase I result for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts have been released. Candidates can download the result from the official website at bsf.gov.in.
The BSF recruitment process for first phase of the ASI (Steno) and HC (Min) in the BSF through the direct entry exam 2021–22 was held from December 21, 2022, to January 28, 2023, and was supervised by 17 BSF Recruiting Agencies (RAs).
The phase 2 written exam schedule will be informed through SMS and email in the due course time.
BSF result 2023: Steps to check