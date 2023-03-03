Search icon
BSF Phase 1 result for Head Constable, ASI posts declared at bsf.gov.in, get direct link here

Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website at bsf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

BSF Phase 1 result for Head Constable, ASI posts declared at bsf.gov.in, get direct link here
File photo

Border Security Force (BSF) Phase I result for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts have been released. Candidates can download the result from the official website at bsf.gov.in.

The BSF recruitment process for first phase of the ASI (Steno) and HC (Min) in the BSF through the direct entry exam 2021–22 was held from December 21, 2022, to January 28, 2023, and was supervised by 17 BSF Recruiting Agencies (RAs).

The phase 2 written exam schedule will be informed through SMS and email in the due course time.

BSF result 2023: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website at bsf.gov.in
  • Click on “DECLARATION OF 1st PHASE RESULT (I.E. PST and DOCUMENTATION) FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASI (STENO) AND HC (MIN) IN BSF THROUGH DIRECT ENTRY EXAM 2021-22”
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take the printout of the result

BSF result 2023: direct link

