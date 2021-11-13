BSF releases admit card 2021 for Paramedical Staff and Veterinary Staff exam - Direct link here

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released its admit card 2021 for the post of Paramedical Staff and Veterinary Staff. Candidates who had applied for these examinations can now download their admit card on the official website.

As per the official notification, the written examination for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Operation Theatre, Lab Technician and other posts will be conducted on November 14 in two shifts - 10 am to 12 noon & from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The written test will consist of 100 multiple choice questions and will be given 2 hours to answer the questions.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry identity proof along with their admit cards and have to strictly follow COVID-19 norms.

Here's how you can download the BSF Admit Card 2021:

- Visit the official website of Border Security Force - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

- Go to the candidate login section on the home page and type in your email id and password and log in

- Once you are logged in, you will be able to view and download your admit card.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical standard test, document verification and medical examination. For detailed information, candidates can check official notification.