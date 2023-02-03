BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale

File photo

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement on the BSF website.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Male candidates: 1343 posts

Female candidates: 67 posts

BSF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Board. The age limit of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years of age as on the closing date of online applications.

BSF Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official site of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Constable Tradesman post link.

Register by entering the required details.

Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSF Recruitment 2023: notification