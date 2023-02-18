Search icon
BSF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 26 Constable posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check official notification

BSF recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

File photo

Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) to conclude the recruitment process soon for constable and HC (Veterinary) posts. Interested candidates can apply online at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 6.

This BSF recruitment drive will fill 26 posts. Out of which 18 are for the post of HC(Veterinary) and 8 are for the constable post.

BSF recruitment 2023 age limit: 18 to 25 years.

BSF recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

HC (Veterinary): Candidates should have done Class 12th from a recognized Board. Candidates should Posses a minimum one-year course in Veterinary Stock Assistant from any recognized Institution and have at least one-year post qualification experience.

Constable (Kennelman): Candidates should have done class 10th from a recognized Board; Two years of experience in handling animals from a Government Veterinary hospital or dispensary or Veterinary College or Government Farm.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay Rs.100/- as examination fee plus Rs 47.20 service charges levied by Common Service Centre (CSC). However, SC/ST/Female/Ex-serviceman and BSF candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee

How to apply: The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode only. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted.

BSF recruitment 2023 Notification

