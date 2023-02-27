Search icon
BSF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1284 constable posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, know details here

BSF Recruitment 2023: Candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF is inviting applications for 1284 constable posts. Candidates can apply through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The advertisement was published on February 25 in employment news and the official website is likely to release a notification soon.

Candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply is 30 days from the publication of the detailed advertisement.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1284 posts of which 1200 vacancies are for the post of male candidates and 64 vacancies are for female candidates.

The age limit of the applicant should be between the age of 18 to 25 years. For updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSF.

