BSF Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 1312 Head Constable posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check salary

Security Force (BSF) recruitment process to conclude today for 1312 Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts. The last date to apply is September 19, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Details



Post: Head Constable (Radio Operator) – HC-RO

No. of Vacancy: 982

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4



Post: Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) – HC-RM

No. Of Vacancy: 330



BSF HC RO/RM Eligibility Criteria:



HC (RO): Candidate must have done 10th or Matriculation pass and ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Date Entry Operator OR 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 60% marks.



HC (RM): Candidate must have done 10th or Matriculation pass and ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or Fitter or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Computer Hardware or Network Technician or Date Entry Operator OR 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 60% marks.



Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee



How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rectt.bsf.gov.in from BSF



Head Constable RO/RM Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 20, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: September 19, 2022



Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification