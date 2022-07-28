BSF Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for 323 Head Constable, Assistant Sub Inspector posts, know how to apply

File photo

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 323 Head Constable HC Ministerial and Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts. Candidates can apply before 30 days from the date of Publication. Interested can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF HC (Min.) & ASI (Steno) Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Head Constable (HC- Ministerial)

No. of Vacancy: 312

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4

Post: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI Stenographer)

No. of Vacancy: 11

Pay Scale: 29200 – 92300/- Level-5

Eligibility Criteria:

HC (Min.): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.

ASI (Steno): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India with Shorthand/typing Skill Test.

Application Fee: Pay exam fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/Ex-S No: Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through rectt.bsf.gov.in on or before 30 days from the date of Publication.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: August 2022

Last date for online application submission: 30 days from the date of Publication

BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME).