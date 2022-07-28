Search icon
BSF Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for 323 Head Constable, Assistant Sub Inspector posts, know how to apply

BSF Recruitment 2022: Interested can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 07:25 AM IST

File photo
Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 323 Head Constable HC Ministerial and Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts. Candidates can apply before 30 days from the date of Publication. Interested can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
 
BSF HC (Min.) & ASI (Steno) Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Head Constable (HC- Ministerial)
No. of Vacancy: 312
Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4
 
Post: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI Stenographer)
No. of Vacancy: 11
Pay Scale: 29200 – 92300/- Level-5
 
Eligibility Criteria: 
 
HC (Min.): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.  
ASI (Steno): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India with Shorthand/typing Skill Test.
 
Application Fee: Pay exam fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-
For SC/ST/Ex-S No: Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through rectt.bsf.gov.in on or before 30 days from the date of Publication.
 
BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 2022
Last date for online application submission: 30 days from the date of Publication
 
BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
 
