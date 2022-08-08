BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 323 Head Constable HC Ministerial, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 323 Head Constable HC Ministerial and Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts. The last date to apply is September 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 08, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: September 06, 2022
BSF HC (Min.) & ASI (Steno) Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Head Constable (HC- Ministerial)
No. of Vacancy: 312
Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4
Post: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI Stenographer)
No. of Vacancy: 11
Pay Scale: 29200 – 92300/- Level-5
BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
HC (Min.): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate exam in any recognised board in India.
ASI (Steno): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate exam in any recognised board in India with Shorthand/typing Skill Test.
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-
For SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME).