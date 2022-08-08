Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 323 Head Constable HC Ministerial, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts

BSF Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is September 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 323 Head Constable HC Ministerial, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts
File photo
Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 323 Head Constable HC Ministerial and Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts. The last date to apply is September 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
 
BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 08, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application:  September 06, 2022
 
BSF HC (Min.) & ASI (Steno) Vacancy 2022 Details
 
Post: Head Constable (HC- Ministerial)
No. of Vacancy: 312
Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4
 
Post: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI Stenographer)
No. of Vacancy: 11
Pay Scale: 29200 – 92300/- Level-5
 
BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
HC (Min.): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate exam in any recognised board in India. 
 
ASI (Steno): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate exam in any recognised board in India with Shorthand/typing Skill Test.
 
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-
For SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rectt.bsf.gov.in.
 
BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.