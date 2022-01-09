BSF Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Constable (Tradesman) posts – Check eligibility, important dates

Indian Army’s Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the recruitment process for Constable (Tradesman) posts. This BSF recruitment drive will fill 2788 posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BSF - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

As per reports, men and women will be allowed to apply for this position. The application process will begin on January 15, 2022, and will conclude on February 28, 2022.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have done class 10 pass with 2 years of experience or with a 1-year certificate course from ITI or a minimum one-year experience in the trade or 2 years diploma in ITI in trade.

The age limit for this position has been set between 18 years to 23 years. Candidates will be selected through PST, PET, Documents Verification, Trade Test, Written Test and Medical Examination.

Candidates have been advised to read the notification for the post thoroughly before applying.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online application starting date: January 15, 2022

Last date to apply online: February 28, 2022

Fee payment last date: February 28, 2022

Exam Date (Tentative): June 2022