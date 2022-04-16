BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for Inspector, Sub Inspector and other posts

File photo

An opportunity has come up for the candidates who want to serve the country by joining the Army. Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical).

Applications for this recruitment will be filled through online mode within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

All the eligible and interested candidates who want to join this recruitment can apply by registering on rectt.bsf.gov.in or bsf.gov.in.

Check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Vacancy (90)

Inspector (Architect) - 01

Sub Inspector (Works) - 57

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) - 32

Important dates

Last date of submission of application: 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Age limit

The candidate must not exceed the age of 30 years.

Salary

Inspector (Architect) - Pay Matrix Level 7 (Rs. 44,900 - 1, 42, 400) as per 7th CPC.

Sub Inspector (Works), Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) - Pay Matrix Level 6 (Rs. 35,400 - 1, 12, 400

Application form

Candidates are advised to log in to rectt.bsf.gov.in and submit applications online within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Education qualification

Inspector (Architect) - Degree in Architecture from a recognized University; Registered with the council of Architecture.

Sub Inspector (Works) - Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

