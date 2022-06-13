BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 110 Constable, Sub Inspector posts, know salary, eligibility

File photo

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 110 Sub Inspector (SI- Technical) & Constable (Technical) posts. The last date to apply is July 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Constable (Technical)

No. of Vacancy: 88

Post: Sub Inspector (Vehicle Mechanic)

No. of Vacancy: 12

Post: Sub Inspector (Auto Electrician)

No. of Vacancy: 04

Post: Sub Inspector (Store Keeper)

No. of Vacancy: 06

BSF Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Post: Constable (Technical)

Pay Scale: 21,700 – 69,100/- Level-3

Post: Sub Inspector

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Constable (Technical): Candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognised board or equivalent and ITI in respective Trade OR 3 years of experience.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

SI (Technical): Candidate must have a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering OR Auto Electrical Engineering.

Age Limit: 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the exam fee through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan

For SI: 200/-

For Constable: 100/-

For Female/SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BSF Official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam. Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).