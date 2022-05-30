BSF Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 281 Sub Inspector, Head Constable, Constable posts at rectt.bsf.gov

File photo

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 281 Sub Inspector, Head Constable and Constable posts. The last date to apply is June 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Constable (Crew)

No. of Vacancy: 130

Pay Scale: 21,700 – 69,100/- Level-3

Post: Head Constable (Workshop)

No. of Vacancy: 19

Pay Scale: 25,500 – 81,100/- Level-4

Post: Head Constable (Engine Driver)

No. of Vacancy: 64

Post: Head Constable (Master)

No. of Vacancy: 52

Post: Sub Inspector (Workshop)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

Post: Sub Inspector (Engine Driver)

No. of Vacancy: 06

Post: Sub Inspector (Master)

No. of Vacancy: 08

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Constable (Crew): Candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognised board or equivalent and one year experience in the operation of Boat below 265 HP and should know swimming.

HC (Workshop): The candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent and ITI Diploma in Motor Mechanic/Electrician/Machinist/ Carpentry/AC Technician/ Electronics and Plumbing from a recognized institution.

HC (Engine Driver): The candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent and possess 2nd Class Engine Driver Certificate.

HC (Master): The candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent and Serang Certificate.

SI (Workshop): The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering OR Diploma in Mechanical Marine or Automobile Engineering.

SI (Engine Driver): The candidate must have done 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University and First Class Engine Driver Certificate.

SI (Master): Candidate must have done 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University and Second Class Master Certificate.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan

For SI: 200/-

For HC & Constable: 100/-

For Female/SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BSF Official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: May 30, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 28, 2022

Last Date for Payment fee: June 28, 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam. Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification: rectt.bsf.gov.in