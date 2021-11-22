BSF Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Constable, ASI posts, Apply at rectt.bsf.gov.in - Check eligibility

BSF Recruitment 2021: The Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for constables in group C, ASI, HC carpenter, and other various vacancies. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 72 vacancies in BSF. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form online is December 29, 2021. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other important details for the BSF recruitment drive below.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

ASI - 1 Post

HC - 6 Posts

Constable - 65 Posts

Total vacancies- 72 posts

BSF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

According to the official notification, the candidates who are applying for the ASI post must have a matriculation degree along with a diploma degree in draftsmanship (Civil) from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Candidates applying for HC and Constable posts should have a matriculation degree along with an ITI certificate in relevant trade.

Click here for the official notification of BSF Recruitment 2021

As per the official notification, the candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years of age as of the closing date of receipt of online applications to apply for this recruitment drive.

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies of BSF can visit the official recruitment portal of the organization, rectt.bsf.gov.in, and fill out the application form. They will also be needed to attach all the required documents and valid ID proof.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Start date of the application process- November 15, 2021

Last date to apply online- December 29, 2021

Direct link to apply for BSF Recruitment 2021