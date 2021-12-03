BSF Recruitment 2021: Bumper openings announced - Check details of vacancy, age limit, steps to apply

The last date to apply for the BSF recruitment drive is December 29, 2021, till 11:59 pm.

If you want to work in the Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF), then we have an exciting opportunity for you! The BSF has invited applications from interested and qualified citizens of India to fill various posts. The multiple vacancies will be filled in Group- 'C' combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts.

The recruitment notification states that the drive is being conducted to fill posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

If you are interested and eligible to apply for the same then you can do so by visiting the official website of BSF - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Details of the vacancy

ASI - 1 post HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 6 posts Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 posts.

BSF Recruitment 2021: What is the age limit to apply?

The candidates who are applying for these posts should be between 18 to 25 years of age (as of December 29, 2021).

BSF Recruitment 2021: Direct link of official notification

BSF Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by submitting their applications through ONLINE mode. There is no other mode of submission available. The application can be done by visiting BSF's website - https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.