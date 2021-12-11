BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in – Check official notification here

Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for various vacancies in Group- 'C' combatised (Non-Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts.

The recruitment notification states that the drive is being conducted to fill posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BSF - rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the BSF recruitment drive is December 29, 2021, till 11:59 pm.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Details of the vacancy

ASI - 1 post HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 6 posts Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 posts.

BSF Recruitment 2021: What is the age limit to apply?

The candidates who are applying for these posts should be between 18 to 25 years of age (as of December 29, 2021).

HOW TO APPLY: The application by the candidates must be submitted through online mode only. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted. The facility for submission of online application will be opened on BSF website rectt.bsf.gov.in w.e.f 15/11/2021 at 00:01 AM and will be closed on 29/12/2021 at 11:59 PM.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

