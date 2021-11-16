BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Constable, ASI posts on rectt.bsf.gov.in- Direct link to apply here

BSF Recruitment 2021: The Border Security Force (BSF) is conducting a recruitment drive for many posts in the organization such as constable in group C, ASI, HC carpenter, and other posts. As per its notification, a total of 72 vacancies are available in BSF.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts vacant in the Border Security Forces can fill out and submit the application form through the official recruitment portal of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in. All the required documents must be attached to the application form.

As per the official notification of the BSF recruitment 2021, the last date to submit the application form online is December 29, 2021. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other important details for the BSF recruitment drive below.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Start date of the application process- November 15, 2021

Last date to apply online- December 29, 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

ASI - 1 Post

HC - 6 Posts

Constable - 65 Posts

Total vacancies- 72 posts

BSF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

According to the official notification, the candidates who are applying for the ASI post must have a matriculation degree along with a diploma degree in draftsmanship (Civil) from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Candidates applying for HC and Constable posts should have a matriculation degree along with an ITI certificate in relevant trade.

Click here for the official notification of BSF Recruitment 2021

As per the official notification, the candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years of age as of the closing date of receipt of online applications to apply for this recruitment drive.

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies of BSF can visit the official recruitment portal of the organization, rectt.bsf.gov.in, and fill out the application form. They will also be needed to attach all the required documents and valid ID proof.

Direct link to apply for BSF Recruitment 2021