BSF Recruitment 2021: 110 vacancies for 10th, 12th pass with salary upto Rs 1.12 lakh - apply now

BSF Recruitment 2021: As part of its recruitment drive 2021, the Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting various applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI), Assistant Radio Mechanic (ASI), Constable (Store Man) and others. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the BSF official website bsf.gov.in. The last date of submission of online forms is July 26, 2021.

A total of 110 vacancies will be filled in Group B and C for Paramedical Staff and Veterinary Staff in Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total no of posts - 110 vacancies

SI (Staff Nurse)- 37 Posts

ASI Operation Theatre Technician (Group C Post) - 1 Post

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) - 28 Posts

CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/Aya) Group C Post - 9 Posts

HC (Veterinary) Group C Post - 20 Posts

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post - 15 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2021: Salary

SI (Staff Nurse)- Level 6 (Rs. 35,400 - Rs. 1,12,400/-)

ASI Operation Theatre Technician (Group C Post) - Level 5 (Rs. 29,200 - 92,300/-)

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) - Level 5 (Rs. 29,200 - 92,300/-)

CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/Aya) Group C Post - Level 3 (Rs. 21,700 - 69,100/-)

HC (Veterinary) Group C Post - Level 4 (Rs. 25,500 - 81,100/-)

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post- Level 3 (Rs. 21,700 - 69,100/-)

BSF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

SI (Staff Nurse)- 10+2 or equivalent; Degree/Diploma in General Nursing Programme; Registration as General Nurse and Midwife with central or State Nursing Council.

ASI Operation Theatre Technician (Group C Post) - 10+ 2 with Science or its equivalent plus Diploma in Operation Technique or certificate in relevant subject from an institute recognized by the central or the state government.

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) - 10+ 2 with Science or its equivalent from a recognized Board or institution; Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institution of the central or the state government.

CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/Aya) Group C Post - Pass in Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board; two years of work experience in respective trades or one-year certificate course from a recognized industrial training institute or vocational institute with at least one year experience in the trade or two years diploma from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.

HC (Veterinary) Group C Post - 12th class from a recognized board; possessing minimum one year course in veterinary stock assistant from any recognized board and having at least one year of post-qualification experience.

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post - 10th class from a recognized board. Two years of experience in handling animals from government veterinary hospital or dispensary of veterinary college or government farm.

Age Limit

SI (Staff Nurse)- 21 to 30 years

ASI Operation Theatre Technician (Group C Post) - 20 to 25 years

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) - 18 to 25 years

CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/Aya) Group C Post - 18 to 23 years

HC (Veterinary) Group C Post - 18 to 25 years

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post - 18 to 25 years

How to apply for BSF Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates are required to apply online through BSF's official website at https://bsf.gov.in. Applicants are first required to go to the BSF website and register themselves by filling a one-time profile or required to fill their complete information step by step. They are then required to upload the images of recent photograph, signature and thumb impression.

Click here for BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification

Click here for direct link to apply