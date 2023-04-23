Search icon
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: New government vacancies announced for 247 RO, RM posts, check last date here

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

File photo

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting online applications for the post of Head constable ( Radio Operator) and Head constable (Radio Mechanic). The application process will conclude on May 12. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the login window.
  • Step 3: Enter your required details to login
  • Step 4: Fill out the form.
  • Step 5: Upload all the required documents.
  • Step 6: Pay application fees.
  • Step 7: Download and take a printout for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have done Class 12 with at least 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths or Matriculation level with a two-year ITI certificate.

