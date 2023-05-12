BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Last date TODAY to apply for 247 RO, RM posts, salary up to Rs 81000

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Border Security Force (BSF) to conclude the applications process today (May 12) for the post of Head constable ( Radio Operator) and Head constable (Radio Mechanic). Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This BSF recruitment drive will fill 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic).

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary offered

Head Constable Radio operator: Level 4 in the Pay matrix

Head Constable Radio Mechanic: Rs 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the login window.

Step 3: Enter your required details to login

Step 4: Fill out the form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay application fees.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have done Class 12 with at least 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths or Matriculation level with a two-year ITI certificate.

