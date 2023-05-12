BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Last date TODAY to apply for 247 RO, RM posts, salary up to Rs 81000

Headlines

'Should apologise': Wasim Akram slams PCB for excluding Imran Khan from Independence Day video

Jaipur-Mumbai train killings: RPF constable Chetan Singh forced woman in burqa to say ‘Jai Mata Di’, says report

Two-time World Cup winner WI star found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

Uttarakhand weather update: Close to 300 pilgrims rescued from Madmaheshwar trek route, rain toll rises

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala, third incident in 3 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Easy ways to reduce uric acid naturally

9 times BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie motivated us with inspirational messages

8 Foods to get rid of dark circles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

HomeEducation

Education

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Last date TODAY to apply for 247 RO, RM posts, salary up to Rs 81000

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Border Security Force (BSF) to conclude the applications process today (May 12) for the post of Head constable ( Radio Operator) and Head constable (Radio Mechanic). Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This BSF recruitment drive will fill 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic).

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary offered

  • Head Constable Radio operator: Level 4 in the Pay matrix
  • Head Constable Radio Mechanic: Rs 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the login window.
  • Step 3: Enter your required details to login
  • Step 4: Fill out the form.
  • Step 5: Upload all the required documents.
  • Step 6: Pay application fees.
  • Step 7: Download and take a printout for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have done Class 12 with at least 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths or Matriculation level with a two-year ITI certificate.

BSF Recruitment 2023 application process

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi Police issues Independence Day traffic advisory; check list of routes to avoid on August 15

Apple iPhone users may get around Rs 5400 from company, lawsuit of Rs 4169 crore nearing end

Nitish's Delhi trip won't make any difference, Modi to return as PM in 2024: BJP

Rajkummar Rao says Guns & Gulaabs was 'no-brainer' for him: 'When Raj & DK gave me the script...'

Why is Himachal Pradesh receiving record-breaking rainfall in 2023? Weather anomaly or man-made disaster?

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE